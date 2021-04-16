Racing and Gaming issues finds to casino, sports betting company

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approved fines Thursday for three different violations.

Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko says the Diamond Jo Worth casino was fined for a violation of the self-gambling ban. He says the first and last name of an individual was transposed and that account was entered improperly on the self-exclusion list.

Ohorilko says that allowed the person to sign up for a players club card at the casino. The casino was fined $5,000 for that violation. Diamond Jo Worth was fined $20,000 for an underage violation after an 18-year old entered the casino with two adults.

“The security officer posted did not challenge the underage individual — specifically did not request ID. And that individual was on the gaming floor for a little over an hour and had gambled at some slot machines,” Ohorilko explains. He says the two violations were treated separately because they fall under different rules.

The self-exclusion violation was the first offense and those violations start at five-thousand, and the first-offense underage gambling fine starts at $20,000 dollars.

The other violation involved a late audit by the FanDuel sports gambling company.

“This particular violation had to do with the daily fantasy sports operation. The annual audits are required by statute and need to be submitted within 180 days of the end of the fiscal year,” Ohorilko says. He says the audit was submitted 74 days late and the company was fined $20,000.

The Racing and Gaming Commission took the action at their meeting in Council Bluffs.