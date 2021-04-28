Four hurt in crash involving Des Moines police SUV

A crash involving a Des Moines police vehicle last night left four people hospitalized.

A police news release says the marked patrol SUV was on a call with its emergency equipment activated when it collided with a car shortly after 6 P.M.

Witnesses say the car was pulling out of a private driveway and failed to yield. The car then hit a utility pole before coming to a stop. Those hurt include the police officer, both people in the car, and a pedestrian who was hit by debris.

All four are said to have non-life-threatening injuries.