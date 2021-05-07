Congresswoman Hinson supports removing Wyoming Congresswoman from leadership

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says she supports removing Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her Republican leadership post and replacing her with New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

Cheney became a target for removal after voting to impeach President Donald Trump. Hinson says it’s distracting to the party. “Our party leadership has to be focused solely on taking back the House majority in 2022. I think that is the only way we can stop the destructive liberal agenda being pushed by Speaker Pelosi and by President Biden right now,” Hinson says. “If Republicans are divided and not focusing all our efforts against these radical policies, then Speaker Pelosi will remain in power,” Hinson says.

Hinson says Stefanik can bring that focus to the party. “I respect Congresswoman Cheney’s record and I believe that Elise is the right person to unify our conference right now, and I believe she has the votes to do so, and I am happy to support her. And I am confident she will lead the charge and help us take back the majority in 2022,” Hinson says.

Hinson made her comments during her weekly conference call with reporters.