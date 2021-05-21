Farm equipment giant bounces back from COVID year in good health

Iowa’s largest manufacturing employer is reporting a solid rebound from the pandemic year of 2020.

Quad Cities-based John Deere reports second-quarter net sales rose 34-percent while net income was nearly $1.8 billion dollars for the quarter, versus $666 million from the quarter that ended a year ago.

For the first six months of the year, Deere reports net income topped three-billion, compared to 1.2 billion last year.

A statement from Deere says the report reflects strong market conditions and broad improvement across multiple divisions and geographies.