Two Clinton businesses among those receiving state aid

Businesses in Clinton, Mt. Pleasant, and Washington have won state economic development incentives.

Economic Development Authority spokesperson, Kanan Kappleman, says Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) will receive one million dollars in tax benefits to work with the Japanese company Spiber America to develop plant-based fibers.

“ADM is going to invest in processing equipment for this product in collaboration with Spiber at their biorefinery,” Kappleman says The company is investing nearly $28 million. The ADM project is expected to create 48 jobs. Spiber already has a one-million-dollar forgivable loan for its portion of the project.

Clinton’s Big River Packaging makes bakery boxes — and won incentives to expand the facility. “The company has approximately 54 employees. To meet demand, the company plans to expand their Clinton facility with 35,000 additional square feet. This project is expected to create nine jobs,” Kappelman says.

Mid-Am Building Supply in Mount Pleasant also won state incentives

She says the company has operated in Mt. Pleasant since 1984 and sells building materials to lumber yards and big box stores. Kappleman says the company needs more space.

“Due to significant growth, the company plans to construct a new facility in Mt. Pleasant and relocate its current operations — will allow for this expansion,” Kappleman says. “The project represents a capital investment of just over eight million dollars.” The company promises to create eight jobs.

Bazooka Farmstar will receive state incentives for an expansion in Washinton.

The company manufactures manure handling equipment with customers throughout the U.S. and Canada, and plans to construct a 37,500 square foot expansion for a new paint booth and wash bay. The company promises to create 30 jobs.