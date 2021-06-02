Fired Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO pleads guilty to theft

The former CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa has pleaded guilty to embezzling from the charity.

Forty-year-old Jennifer Woodley was arrested in late January. The Associated Press reports Woodley has entered a written guilty plea to two counts of first-degree theft and one count of fraudulent practices. She’ll be sentenced in July and the AP reports prosecutors will recommend probation rather than prison, plus require some sort of restitution.

Woodley was accused of giving herself a $10,000 bonus and of using the Make-A-Wish foundation’s credit cards to make thousands of dollars worth of personal purchases.

Woodley is the mother of four children. Two daughters have undergone brain surgery. One of them received a trip through Make-A-Wish Iowa before Woodley became the group’s CEO.