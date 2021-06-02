Small amount of beans remain to be planted, corn complete

Most farmers in the state have parked their planters.

The U.S.D.A report shows corn planting is virtually complete and 87% of the seeds have already poked out of the ground. The emergence is five days ahead of the five-year average. The report shows 81% of corn is in good to excellent condition.

Just 7% of the bean crop remains to be planted and the pace is 12 days ahead of normal. Southeast Iowa still has one-quarter of its projected bean crop to be planted.

Nearly three-quarters of the soybeans have poked out of the ground and the first condition rating finds 76% in good to excellent condition.