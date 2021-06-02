Radio Iowa

Small amount of beans remain to be planted, corn complete

Most farmers in the state have parked their planters.

The U.S.D.A report shows corn planting is virtually complete and 87% of the seeds have already poked out of the ground. The emergence is five days ahead of the five-year average. The report shows 81% of corn is in good to excellent condition.

Just 7% of the bean crop remains to be planted and the pace is 12 days ahead of normal. Southeast Iowa still has one-quarter of its projected bean crop to be planted.

Nearly three-quarters of the soybeans have poked out of the ground and the first condition rating finds 76% in good to excellent condition.