Extensive renovation of U-I dorm approved

The Board of Regents Facilities Committee has given approval for an interior upgrade to the Hillcrest Residence Hall at the University of Iowa.

U-I Vice President Rod Lehnertz, says the request for designs on the project was approved in 2019. He says the project will cost 23 million dollars funded by a combination of dorm revenue bonds and university housing renewal and improvement funds.

He says Hillcrest was built in 1939 and is the largest dorm on the west side of the Iowa City campus. “At 267,000 square feet, 820 students live within that residence hall Additionally, the residence hall serves all of the residents on the west side of the campus with food service for all of those halls, along with a fitness center, laundry and a convenience store,” he says.

Lehnertz says the interior will get a total upgrade. “Door replacement throughout the building. Upgrades in drywall, veneer, flooring, painting, closet systems, window treatments in all of the rooms and then the service spaces that serve the building — including custodial closets, restrooms, study room furniture,” according to Lehnertz.

He says the upgrades have proven to be popular with students. “For instance Quadrangle Residence Hall on the east side is now 105 years old and still a very popular residence hall with students because of the modernizations,” Lehnertz says. Lehnertz says the building will stay open and the work will be done over three years, mostly in the summertime.