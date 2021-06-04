Another bicyclist hit and killed in the Quad Cities

For the third time in a month, a bicyclist in the Quad Cities has been killed by an SUV.

Davenport police say a bicyclist was hit and killed by a hit-and-run SUV that ran a red light on Thursday afternoon. Police later caught the driver, 33-year-old Bobby Hunt of Davenport.

He faces a list of charges, including homicide by reckless driving, in the death of 40-year-old cyclist Alex Marietta of Geneseo, Illinois.

During May, a 13-year-old boy on a bicycle was hit and killed by a Moline, Illinois, police SUV that was responding to a call, while a 60-year-old man on a bike was also fatally struck and killed by an SUV in Rock Island County.