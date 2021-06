The Iowa State Patrol says a pheasant caused a fatal accident in Greene County.

The Patrol accident report says 30-year-old Theodore McGinnis of Des Moines was driving on a county road near Jefferson when evidence shows a pheasant hit the car around 4:30 a.m.

The investigation shows McGinnis veered to the road shoulder and then overcorrected before entering the ditch. The accident was reported at 6:30 a.m. and McGinnis, who was wearing a seatbelt, was found dead at the scene.