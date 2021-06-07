Renovations approved for Lakeside Casino in Osceola

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission recently approved a remodeling project for the Lakeside Casino near Osceola.

Racing and Gaming administrator, Brian Ohorillko says it’s a two-million-dollar project. “Lakeside will be converting their gift shop to a coffee shop. They are going to be doing some remodeling of their restaurant and bar area, and just modernizing other areas of the facility,” he says.

Ohorilko says the work is expected to take six months. “It’s always encouraging to see reinvestment back into our Iowa properties. A two-million-dollar investment is good and really helps make these facilities fresh, and destination type facilities,” Ohorilko says.

He says the casino operators indicated they would like to do more remodeling once this project is completed.