Texas teen drowns in Black Hawk Lake

Lake View police are investigating the Sunday drowning of a Texas man at Black Hawk Lake.

According to Chief Brandon Rinnan, first responders were called to the scene at the beach at Camp Crescent at approximately 6:17 p.m. Witnesses told authorities the victim, 18-year-old Brian Valencia of Willis, Texas, had been swimming in the roped-off beach area when he started to struggle.

He went underwater, but did not resurface. Lake View Fire and Rescue personnel conducted a water search and were able to locate Valencia’s body.

(By Chantelle Grove, KCIM, Carroll)