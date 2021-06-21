Shooting in Tama ruled a homicide

Authorities in northeast Iowa’s Tama County are investigating a homicide.

The body of Ryan Cooper was found Friday morning inside his rural home just west of Traer. Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene around 4:30 a.m. after someone else inside the home called 911.

Over the weekend, the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy. A pathologist determined that Cooper died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide. The case remains under investigation by Tama County sheriff’s officials, with assistance from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Authorities are asking for help in solving the crime. Anyone with information they believe is important to the case should contact the Tama County Sheriff’s Office at 641-484-3760.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)