Democrat Deidre DeJear forms committee to explore run for governor

Democrat Deidre DeJear , who ran for secretary of state in 2018, is taking the first steps toward launching a run for governor in 2022.

DeJear is a small business owner from Des Moines. She’s has formed an exploratory committee to raise money. DeJear is starting a listening tour of the state with an event tonight in Des Moines with small business owners and stops in six eastern and south-central Iowa cities this week as well.

In 2018, DeJear was the first Black Iowan to be nominated for statewide office by a major party. She lost to Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate. In 2019, DeJear served as Iowa campaign chair for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.