Federal raids in Des Moines, one just blocks from Iowa Capitol

Thirteen properties in Des Moines were raided this morning by federal, state and local authorities. One is within seven blocks at the State Capitol.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Des Moines issued a brief statement announcing federal warrants had been issued and the searches were underway, with a list indicating the block but not the specific address where each search had been authorized.

One is in the “East Village” entertainment and residential district that leads to the State Capitol, in the same block as a popular restaurant. Two of the addresses are near schools and one is in the same neighborhood as a funeral home and a New Age shop.

The news release indicates federal and state agencies are involved in the searches, along with six central Iowa police departments, the Polk and Story County Sheriff’s Offices and a group of law enforcement task forces focused on gang and drug activity in central Iowa.