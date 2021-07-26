Police investigating death of anther former Marshalltown school employee

Authorities are investigating the apparent suicide of a man late last week, who evidently shot himself when Marshalltown police showed up to arrest him at his house in Ames.

Marshalltown police were in Ames to serve an arrest warrant on the man on sexual exploitation and inappropriate sexual contact between a former Marshalltown school employee and a former student. Police heard a gunshot and found a body in the basement.

It is the third related incident of sexual exploitation between an employee of the Marshalltown Community School District and students reported over the last couple of weeks. Marshalltown police says the three incidents are not related.

The school district says counseling services will again be available for students and staff through Thursday of this week. Twenty-six-year-old Mark Esquivel was charged on June 30th with sexual exploitation by a school employee and resigned as a teacher at Marshalltown High School. Former Marshalltown middle school teacher Adam Edgington of Nevada was found dead in his car on July 8th after being charged with having inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old student.

(By Ken Huge, KFJB, Marshalltown)