EPA fines Oelwein company for hazardous waste violation

A northeast Iowa company, accused of creating hazardous waste, has reached a monetary settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

DCW Casing in Oelwein allegedly made the hazardous waste, in violation of federal rules. The company makes a blood product. DCW settled with the EPA by paying a civil penalty of slightly more than $80,000, plus bringing the facility into compliance with federal rules.

Two other businesses in the country have made similar settlements. They are located in Kansas City, Kansas, and Vinita Park, Missouri.

(By Roger King, KOEL, Oelwein)