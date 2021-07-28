ISU seeks approval to renovate Gilman Hall

Iowa State University officials are asking the Board of Regents for permission to start planning for significant upgrades to one of the oldest academic buildings on the Ames campus.

Gilman Hall was built in 1914 and housed ISU’s chemistry department for nearly a century. The building’s currently used by several departments in ISU’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

The Board of Regents will be asked at its meeting today to give Iowa State the go-ahead to begin planning to deal with deferred maintenance and modernize the building.

A document prepared for the board indicates the project may cost as much as $40 million.