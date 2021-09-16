Analyzing the four proposed Iowa congressional districts

The Legislative Services Agency released what’s called redistricting Plan 1 this morning. It redraws the boundaries for the 100 Iowa House districts and the 50 Iowa Senate districts as well as Iowa’s four congressional districts.

PROPOSED FIRST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

The proposed first congressional district covers a dozen eastern Iowa counties, including the one where Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion lives. Hinson, a Republican, announced in August that she plans to run for reelection to the U.S. House in 2022. The proposed first congressional district would include the cities of Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, then run east along the Mississippi River and include Davenport, Burlington and Fort Madison. Nearly 39% of the registered voters in the 12-county area are Democrats, while about 29 percent are Republicans. Biden won the district by about nine points in 2020.

Two Democrats in the proposed first district have announced they plan to run for the U.S. House in 2022. Liz Mathis of Cedar Rapids is a state senator. Christina Bohannan of Iowa City is a state representative.

PROPOSED SECOND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

The redistricting plan could potentially make re-election easier for Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who won her 2020 race by a six-vote margin. The proposed second congressional district would include Decorah and Dubuque on the northeast, curve over to Ames and Marshalltown and then down to Fairfield and Ottumwa, where Miller-Meeks lives. The proposed district would have a 3% voter registration edge for Republicans. The current second district Miller-Meeks represents has a slight edge for Democrats.

There are 26 counties in the proposed second district and, in the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump finished more than 10% ahead of Joe Biden in those counties. Miller-Meeks is hosting a fundraiser in Iowa City this weekend for her 2022 reelection campaign.

PROPOSED THIRD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

The proposed redistricting plan the Legislative Services Agency presented lawmakers today outlines a proposed third congressional district where neither party has a firm advantage. Congresswoman Cindy Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines, represents Iowa’s current third district and lives in the proposed third district, which is sort of triangular in shape. The Des Moines metro counties of Dallas and Polk are at the top and it widens out to seven counties along on the Iowa/Missouri border. The cities of Bloomfield on the east and Clarinda on the west would be included.

Voter registration information for the 17 counties in the proposed district shows 36% are Democrats and 34% are Republicans. Joe Biden won the 17 county area in 2020 by a narrow two-tenths of a percent margin over Donald Trump.

PROPOSED FOURTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

The redistricting ‘Plan 1’ presented to lawmakers this morning would expand the area fourth district Congressman Randy Feenstra represents from 39 to 44 counties. Feenstra plans to seek reelection in 2022 and he lives in Hull, which is in the proposed fourth congressional district. It would include cities like Sioux City, Fort Dodge and Mason City — which Feenstra currently represents, but the contours change as the proposed district flows to the south. Council Bluffs and Sidney on the far southwest corner of the state would be included. Ames, which Feenstra current represents, is not included.

The proposed fourth district would still be a Republican-dominated area, with just under a quarter of voters registered as Democrats compared to more than 45% of voters being registered Republicans. Donald Trump won the 44 counties that would be included in the proposed fourth congressional district by a more than 30% margin.

Find the proposed maps here.