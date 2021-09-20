Forecasts don’t expect much weather change with arrival of Fall

Autumn arrives this week, but forecasters don’t expect much change in terms of the warmer, drier weather for the next month or so.

Brian Fuchs, a climatologist with the National Drought Mitigation Center, says October temperatures look to stay above-normal.

“Those above-normal chances of above-normal temperatures are really holding pat,” Fuchs says, “especially from Colorado through Nebraska up into the Midwestern states where that probability is 50 to 60% probability of seeing above-normal temperatures during that time, which is pretty high.”

After months of drought, Fuchs says the predictions show little change in rainfall is likely in the month ahead. “For precipitation, we’re seeing above-normal chances of below-normal precipitation in portions of the Central Plains,” Fuchs says, “but as we go further east, we start seeing equal chances to above-normal chances of above-normal precipitation during the month of October.”

Fuchs says the trends for the 90-day outlook aren’t much different. “There’s above-normal chances of above-normal temperatures and for precipitation, we’re seeing some of the area above-normal chances for above-normal precipitation,” Fuchs says, “but a lot of equal chances and above-normal chances of below-normal precipitation.”

Fall arrives Wednesday.

(By Jerry Oster, WNAX, Yankton)