Iowa non-profit invested in Tony award-winning musical

The private non-profit group that manages the Des Moines Civic Center was an investor in the play that has won the Tony Award for Best Musical.

Des Moines Performing Arts is part of the Independent Presenters Network, which invested in the musical “Moulin Rouge!” The non-profit began investing in Broadway productions in 2001 and, as a result, ensures the Des Moines Civic Center is among the first stops when a Broadway show starts touring outside of New York. Des Moines Performing Arts manages the Civic Center, two smaller theaters and an outdoor space in downtown Des Moines that’s right across the street from the Civic Center.

Due to the pandemic and the closure of Broadway productions, the 2020 Tony Awards were handed out Sunday night. “Moulin Rouge!” won ten awards in all.

Des Moines Performing Arts invests in four or five Broadway shows a year.