Eastern Iowa man convicted of sex trafficking

A jury has convicted a 33-year-old man from Manchester of sex trafficking.

According to evidence presented at the trial and other court documents, Darrius Redd forced an adult victim to engage in sex for money in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Clive and other areas in March of 2020 — and Redd kept the money. Prosecutors say Redd placed at an ad on an online escort site about the victim and he tried to recruit other women for his criminal enterprise.

The jury found Redd guilty of the distribution of drugs to a person under the age of 21 as well as sex trafficking. He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum life sentence for the convictions.

Redd remains in federal custody and the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Redd’s sentencing date is set for January 28, 2022.