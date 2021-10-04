Iowa Poll finds Trump’s favorability rating is 53%

A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll finds former President Donald Trump’s favorability rating in Iowa is higher now than it was while he was president.

Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Des Moines this Saturday, his first trip back to the state since leaving office in January. The Des Moines Register Iowa Poll found 53% of those surveyed have a very favorable or mostly favorable view of the former president.

Among Republicans, Trump’s favorability rating is 91%. That’s 10 points better than Senator Chuck Grassley’s favorability measurement among Republicans.