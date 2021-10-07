Court document reveals cause of death in Emmet County murder case

New information has been released surrounding the events that led to the murder of an Estherville man before his body was found along an Emmet County road on Saturday morning.

A criminal complaint says 20-year-old David McDowell was reportedly lured to an apartment last Friday by 19-year-old Connor Uhde and 18-year-old CeJay Van Der Wilt before he was shot to death early the next morning along a roadway about five miles outside of Estherville. His body was discovered several hours later by a passing motorist.

Uhde and Van Der Wilt were both arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday after simultaneous search warrants were executed at their homes in Estherville and Rockwell City. No motive behind the killing has been released. Both suspects remain in custody without bond and are due back in court late next week.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)