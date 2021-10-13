Arkansas man charged with murder in Hardin County man’s death

A death investigation in central Iowa’s Hardin County has led to the arrest of an Arkansas man on a murder charge.

Authorities allege that 22-year-old Osborn Gavel of Baxter, Arkansas, killed 74-year-old Steve Reece of Union. Reece was found unresponsive in the bedroom of his home around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Sheriff’s officials who were dispatched to the house at 302 Commercial Street labeled Reece’s death as suspicious.

Local authorities then requested assistance from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Investigators say they determined that Gavel and others had stayed with Reece Monday evening. According to sheriff’s officials, Reece died after being struck by Gavel.

Authorities have charged Gavel with first-degree murder. He’s being held in the Hardin County Jail in Eldora.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)