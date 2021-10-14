Bellevue man sentenced to prison for misusing federal loan for cattle

A Jackson County man who used a government cattle loan for his personal expenses will spend ten months in federal prison.

Twenty-six-year-old Brian Robert Detwiler of Bellevue pleaded guilty to one count of conversion of property pledged to a farm credit agency. In his plea agreement he admits he got a $50,000 U.S.D.A. loan to buy cattle and then used some of the money for work on his house, gambling, food and alcohol.

He did buy 35 head of cattle for $32,000, then sold 22 head for a profit and used the money in casinos and bars.