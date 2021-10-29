Chelsea man said to be carrying gun, shot and killed by deputy

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says a Tama County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed a man who was walking around with a handgun in Chelsea.

DPS says deputies arrived around 7:30 p.m. Thursday for a call of shots being fired. They found 28-year-old Dewey Dale Wilfong III walking around with a handgun. A Tama County Deputy fired one round striking him in the chest.

Wilfong was taken to a Cedar Rapids hospital, but was dead when he arrived there. The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating and the deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.