Sign up starts Monday for low income heating assistance

The application period for the state’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) begins on Monday.

Iowa Utilities Board spokesman, Donald Tormey, says the program provides a payment to help you with part of your heating bills.

“It’s not a free ride, so customers are encouraged to pay something toward their utility bill in addition to any LIHEAP assistance they would receive,” he explains.

Tormey says if you are behind on your bill, you should always reach out to the utility company. “We encourage customers to contact the utility company first. Talk to them about their specific financial situation,” Tormey says. “They may be able to set up a payment agreement or some other type of assistance. So, the utility company is always a great first contact for customers,” Tormey says.

He says you can sign up anywhere in Iowa go through your local community action agency to sign up for LIHEAP. There is also a weatherization program available. Iowa law protects those in the LIHEAP program who are the head of a household from being disconnected from natural gas or electric service from November 1st through April 1st.