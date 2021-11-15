Axne heading to White House for infrastructure bill signing

Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines, will be among those attending today’s bill signing ceremony at the White House for the bipartisan infrastructure package.

The bill passed the House in August, but the House passed it just last week, with a current plan to take a vote this week on the Build Back Better social spending plan. During an appearance on “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS this weekend, Axne said getting the two bills passed will signify a compromise between the progressive and conservative sides of the Democratic Party.

“When you write good policy, it takes a minute and I want folks to realize that,” Axne said. “You know, there are some things in this world that can be done quick, but writing the most transformational piece of legislation that this country’s seen in a century between the infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better Act just isn’t done overnight and what we’re coming out with is a really good end product.”

One part of the Build Back Better bill caps insulin prices and lets Medicare negotiate lower prices for some of the most expensive prescription medications. Axne said it’s time that congress take these steps.

“There’s no reason why anybody should oppose us being able to negotiate the cost of prescription drugs so that we pay no more than people from other countries who literally getting cheaper drugs that are from the United States, made from our research dollars from out taxpayers, and then they negotiate and get cheaper drug prices, but we’re not doing that,” Axne said.

Many Republicans, including Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa, oppose the move, argue prescription drug cost-controls would interfere with the doctor-patient relationship.