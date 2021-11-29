Former central Iowa insurance agent charged with fraudulent fire claim

A former West Des Moines insurance agent has been charged with a felony for allegedly filing a false insurance claim for coverage of fire damage.

According to the Iowa Insurance Division, 48-year-old Tanya Schettler listed the wrong date of the fire on an insurane claim, knowing the fire occurred during a period when no insurance coverage was in effect. A state investigation of Schettler began in August of 2020. Last Wednesday, she was charged with one count of insurance fraud.

If convicted, Schettler could face a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of $7500.