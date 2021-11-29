Grinnell teen faces attempted murder charge

A Grinnell teen faces charges after a weekend stabbing.

Just before eight Saturday morning, Grinnell police responded to a report of a stabbing on Melrose Lane. A 13-year-old boy made the 911 call and reported that he had stabbed someone.

When police arrived, they found a 43-year-old male who resides at the location, suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen. He was transported to UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover. The boy was taken into custody and charged with one count of attempted murder, and taken to a juvenile detention center pending his initial court appearance.

Since the two involved are related, the names of the victim and his 13-year-old assailant are not being released. Police are still unsure what caused the incident and anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Grinnell Police Department.

(By Tim Dill, KGRN, Grinnell)