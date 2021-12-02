April trial date set for teens accused of murdering Fairfield teacher

A trial date has been set for the two Fairfield teens accused in last month’s murder of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber.

A pre -trial date of March 21st has been set with actual trial scheduled for April 19th for Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale. Last week, Miller and Goodale attorneys appeared in court to argue for a reduction of their $1 million bonds to $100,000. With the state asking if the bond can remain at $1 million or be raised to $2 million.

Prosecutors say the families are not capable of monitoring the teens as the crime was committed while the 16-year-olds were living at home. Judge Joel Yates has not yet made his decision on the bond review hearing but has stated we should get his decision sometime within the week.

(By Steve Smith, KMCD, Fairfield)