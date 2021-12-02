One fatality as van hits tractor pulling hay trailer near Bode

Authorities have released more details about Wednesday afternoon’s fatal accident in rural Humboldt County, about half a mile east of Bode.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2019 Dodge Caravan driven by David Eddington Sr. of Bode struck the rear of a Case IH farm tractor pulling a large round bale trailer. The tractor was driven by Kyle Olson of Bode.

Pamela Eddington of Bode was a passenger in the Dodge Caravan and she was pronounced dead at the scene. David Eddington, Sr. sustained minor injuries, The tractor driver and other passengers in the Caravan were not injured.

(Reporting by Alex Benzegala, KHBT, Humboldt)