DNR raises concern after reports of 4 hunters shot

The Iowa DNR is asking hunters to review safety procedures after several weekend hunting accidents — including one that was fatal.

The DNR is still investigating the details of the shooting of 37-year-old Nathan Sharpnack of Winterset — who was hit and died while deer hunting in Marion County Saturday.

They have also received reports of an individual who was taken to the hospital after being shot in the stomach while deer hunting in southern Muscatine County. Another person was treated and released from the hospital in Waukon after a slug grazed his right hand and forearm during a deer drive in Allamakee County.

A pheasant hunter was hit with four pellets in the neck and face area while hunting in Calhoun County. He was treated and released. The DNR education coordinator says it’s time for everyone to step back and review safe hunting practices to avoid any more shootings.