Fort Dodge jailer charged with helping inmate escape

A now former employee of the Webster County Jail has been charged with helping a prisoner escape on the night of December 11.

Following the escape of 43 year old Jordan Mefferd of Fort Dodge from the jail and his eventual return, the Webster County Sheriff’s and Attorney’s office began an investigation into his escape. Former correctional officer — 30 year old Michelle Valenti of Fort Dodge — has been charged with permitting a prisoner to escape, introducing contraband, introducing electric contraband, furnishing a controlled substance and sexual misconduct with offenders.

Valenti is being held on a $22,000 cash bond after making her appearance this morning in Webster County Magistrate Court.

In a press release, Webster County Sheriff Luke Fleener said the investigation is continuing and any other employees that may have violated policies or protocols will be addressed accordingly along with criminal charges.

(Reporting by Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)