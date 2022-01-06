Iowan pleads guilty to illegally selling drugs for racing dogs

A western Iowa man has pleaded guilty to illegally selling thousands of doses of prescription drugs for greyhound racing dogs.

Federal prosecutors say 57-year-old Jon Stidham has pleaded guilty to selling a drug over the internet that enhanced the performance of racing dogs. A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office says he illegally sold 50 other types of drugs. The plea agreement says Stidham is to forfeit than half a million dollars in illegal profits to the government.

Stidham is a former member of the Iowa Greyhound Association. He admitted in court documents that his business, called Kennel Supply, illegally sold the drugs over the internet for nearly four years. Stidham’s attorney told The Des Moines Register his client has agreed to serve 15 months in prison as part of his plea.

The greyhound race track in Council Bluffs closed in 2015. Dog racing in Dubuque is scheduled to end this spring.