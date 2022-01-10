Waterloo police investigating fatal shooting at convenience store

Waterloo police are searching for a suspect in a weekend homicide.

Authorities say one person was fatally shot at Prime Mart, a convenience store on the city’s side. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday. According to police, the victim was shot multiple times and officers rendered aid until Waterloo Fire Rescue paramedics arrived.

The victim, who died at the scene, has not yet been identified. Police are asking for the public’s help in solving the crime. It’s the second shooting at the convenience store in less than two months. Two men were injured there in a November 19th shooting that also hasn’t been solved.

(By Elwin Huffman, Waterloo)