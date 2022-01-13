Body pulled from submerged vehicle in Marshall County

The name of the man whose body was found in a central Iowa pond is being released.

Authorities in Marshall County have recovered the body of a Laurel man after responding to a report of a vehicle submerged in a rural farm pond.

On Tuesday afternoon, sheriff’s deputies responded to the pond between Laurel and Melbourne. When authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered a vehicle that was partially submerged in a body of water.

An area dive team was brought in to assist with recovery efforts, at which time authorities found a man’s body inside the vehicle.

Authorities later identified the victim as Ricky Pierson, age 60, of Laurel.

The incident remains under investigation. Authorities say foul play is not suspected.

(Brent Wiethorn, KFJB, Marshalltown)