Lakeside Casino fined for underage gambler

The Lakeside Casino near Osceola was recently fined $20,000 dollars for an underage gambling violation.

Information presented at the Racing and Gaming Commission meeting last week said the minor was able to get on the gambling floor and gamble after using a picture on a cellphone.

“I just want to say that this is unacceptable to us, and it is a situation that we take very seriously,” Lakeside General Manager, Damon John said. He said they took action to correct the breach.

“The employee in question was immediately and concisely retrained to ensure that when they do ask a guest for an ID they are doing so in accordance with our SOP to make sure that ID is an appropriate and approved ID,” he said.

John said the casino also took action against the minor and a companion by contacting local law enforcement to make sure the minor was charged and the minor and adult companion were permanently banned from the casino. The violation happened in August.