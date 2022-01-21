69 Iowa nursing homes have Covid outbreaks

The number of Iowa hospital patients who’ve tested positive for Covid has dropped by about 3% since Wednesday.

State data shows six out of 10 patients in an Iowa hospital today were admitted for treatment of Covid and about 18.5% of those Covid patients are in an intensive care unit.

The number of Iowa nursing homes with Covid outbreaks continues to rise — more than doubling in the past two weeks. Nursing home residents were at the head of the line when Covid vaccines became available a year ago. The AARP’s state director is calling on Iowa nursing homes to require booster shots for residents and staff.

The state’s coronavirus website shows 1.8 Iowans are fully vaccinated — just under 60% of the state’s population.