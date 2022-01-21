Child shot in Storm Lake

A young child was accidentally shot with a handgun in Storm Lake.

Authorities were called to a Storm Lake residence around 7:30 Wednesday evening. A nine-year-old child had received a lower body gunshot wound. Police determined that another child in the home located an unsecured handgun and unintentionally fired it, and it struck the nine-year-old.

The nine-year-old was transported by ambulance to the hospital in Storm Lake for non-life-threatening injuries. No charges have been filed as the shooting remains under investigation.

(By Ryan Thompson, KAYL, Storm Lake)