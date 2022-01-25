Senator Grassley calls for action against Russia

As tens of thousands of Russian troops mass on the border with Ukraine, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is joining colleagues in calling for action by the Biden Administration to prevent a full-scale invasion.

Grassley, a Republican, favors the U.S. aiding Ukraine with supplies but stops short of saying America needs to put boots on the ground there.

“I think the massive amount of military equipment before Putin invades, if he’s going to invade,” Grassley says. “We’ve gotta’ act now, whatever we’re going to do, and sanctions ought to be announced now so he knows what he’s up against instead of threats, and no troops in Ukraine.”

Iowa’s other U.S. Senator, Republican Joni Ernst, sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee and says without sanctions now, President Biden is only appeasing Russian President Vladimir Putin.