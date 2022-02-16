Florida company agrees to pay thousands in refunds for business mailers

Iowa’s Attorney General has reached a settlement with a Florida company that was accused of sending mailers that appeared to be from government agencies.

Attorney General Tom Miller says Centurion Filing Services and owner Dean Marshlack used the name “IA Certificate Service” to send out mailers from a Des Moines address that looked like invoices requesting $67.50 for an “Iowa Certificate of Existence. ” The Iowa Secretary of State provides these certificates for only $5.

The certificates are not required to do business in Iowa, although companies may need them to do business out of state. Centurion has agreed to provide nearly $79,000 in refunds to more than 1,200 Iowa business owners and charity operators — and will also not send mailer solicitations to Iowans or from any Iowa location.