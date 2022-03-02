Abdul Hodge joins Hawkeye coaching staff

Three-time All-Big Ten linebacker and Hawkeye team captain Abdul Hodge is returning to Iowa City, joining the University of Iowa football staff as tight ends coach.

Hodge, who starred for the Hawkeyes from 2002-2005, has spent the past three years as outside linebackers coach and NFL liaison at the University of South Dakota.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Abdul,” said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. “We first got to know him when recruiting him in 1999 and 2000. He was a terrific player for us, but more than his accomplishments on the field, he was an outstanding leader for our football team.

“Abdul exemplifies all that is good in college football. The competitive drive he used to become an All-Big Ten player continues to fuel him to this day. I am confident he will do an outstanding job in this position.”

“When I decided to get into coaching after my NFL career, the first person I called was Coach Ferentz,” said Hodge. “Coach Ferentz has always been a great leader, and I am excited to be able to continue my coaching career where I had so many great memories as a player and student.

Hodge will assume the role of tight ends coach for the Hawkeyes. Current offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will take over as quarterbacks coach, replacing Ken O’Keefe.