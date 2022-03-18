Filing deadline nears, GOP and Democratic Party Primary ballots appear to be set

The deadline is 5 p.m. today, but by midafternoon all the candidates who’ve announced campaigns for statewide office have already filing their nominating petitions in the Secretary of State’s office.

The Iowa Secretary of State’s office has a list of candidates for the June Primaries posted online. To qualify, candidates for governor and the U.S. Senate must submit petitions with the signatures of at least 3500 eligible Iowa voters. Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear of Des Moines have met that threshold and are the only two candidates listed for governor.

In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Chuck Grassley and Jim Carlin of Sioux City are listed for the Republican Primary ballot. The list shows three candidates for the Democratic Party’s U.S. Senate Primary in June and they are Abby Finkenauer of Cedar Rapids, Michael Franken of Sioux City and Glenn Hurst of Minden.

In other statewide races, Democratic Primary voters will decide whether Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker or Linn County Auditor Joel Miller will face Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate in November.

The other four statewide races for ag secretary, attorney general, state auditor and state treasurer appear set for the General Election ballot. Ag Secretary Mike Naig, a Republican, will face Democrat John Norwood of West Des Moines. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller will face Republican Brenna Byrd of Dexter. State Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, will face Republican Mary Ann Hanusa of Council Bluffs. State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald, a Democrat, will face Republican Roby Smith of Davenport.

In Iowa’s 2022 congressional races, no Democrat has so far filed to run against Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra, who is seeking a second term in the U.S. House. Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks has a GOP primary opponent. It’s Kyle Kuehl of Bettendorf.

Major party candidates for seats in he Iowa House and Senate must file by 5 p.m. today as well and are included on the Secretary of State’s list.

A small group of candidates from other parties that do not hold primaries has filed to be on the General Election ballot, including Rick Stewart of Cedar Rapids, who is running for governor as a Libertarian.