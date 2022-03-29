ISU economist says Russian invasion could open new commodity markets

Iowa farmers could inadvertently find new markets for their commodities because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Chad Hart, an agricultural economist with Iowa State University, explains. “If Russia and Ukraine aren’t able to export, that means the rest of the world is searching for another place to buy grain from,” Hart says, “and it tends to drive actually more sales for us here out of the U.S.”

When Russia invaded Afghanistan in 1980, then-President Jimmy Carter imposed a grain embargo on Russia. Hart doubts the effectiveness of a similar embargo today. “Global markets have changed quite a bit since then and we won’t see the same impacts with the same policy moves,” Hart says, “given how time has changed agriculture over the last 40-some years.”

Agricultural exports from Russia and Ukraine have ground to a halt and the invasion is going to have certain impact on what Ukrainian farmers can produce this year. “On the wheat side, I would say the planting is already done, so it’s impacting the crop that was planted last fall that would be growing later on this spring, they plant a lot of winter wheat,” Hart says. “The corn that they would produce would be planted here when we plant our crops coming up in the next month or two and it’s that planting that is most in jeopardy.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24th, so it’s already been a little over a month.

(By Dennis Morrice, WNAX, Yankton)