Overnight fire on Osceola’s historic town square

Six fire crews from three different southern Iowa counties fought an overnight fire on the town square in Osceola.

The fire in an abandoned building in Osceola late last night and was extinguished just before sunrise. Osceola’s fire chief told a reporter for WHO-TV that a fire wall had protected apartments in the building next door. Apartment residents were safely evacuated. Police have blocked off a corner on the town square as fire crews monitor the burned out structure.

The site of the fire is just north of the Clarke County Courthouse, which is open for business today.

Osceola’s commercial district, including the town square, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places four years ago, as some of the buildings date back to the 1890s.