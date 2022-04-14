Iowa’s Kris Murray to test NBA Draft

Iowa sophomore forward Kris Murray has submitted papers for early entry to the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

Underclassmen have until June 1 to remain in or remove his name from the draft.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to play the game I love every day and to wear the Black and Gold,” said Murray. “My focus is being able to grow as a player in every way possible. The opportunity to get feedback and experience working out for NBA teams will help me become the best player I can possibly be and take my game to the next level. I have big plans for next year and this experience will help me do that. I appreciate everyone’s support.”

Murray (6-foot-8, 211 pounds) posted single season bests in every statistical category last season. He improved his scoring average by +9.1 points per game and rebounding average by 3.7 per outing. Murray was Iowa’s leading scorer (9.7 ppg) and rebounder (4.3 rpg) off the bench, which ranked fourth and third overall, respectively. His 31 blocks and 43 3-point field goals rank seventh and eighth most, respectively, by a Hawkeye sophomore. He ranked second on the squad in 3-point accuracy (.387, 43-of-11), blocked shots per game (0.9) and field goals made (124), third in offensive (1.6) and defensive (2.7) rebounds, and fourth in steals (0.8). He made at least one 3-pointer in a team-best 17 consecutive games (Jan. 22-March 13) and recorded multiple steals in 10 games and multiple blocks in nine contests.

“We fully support Kris using this opportunity to receive the feedback from NBA personnel through workouts and interviews,” said head coach Fran McCaffery. “Kris took great strides and really came into his own last season. He is going through this process with a professional approach, and we are excited to see his game grow to another level.”

Kris’ twin brother Keegan announced last month that he has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.