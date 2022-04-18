Iowa casinos continue struggling to find employees

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has completed its annual review of financial audits of all the casinos.

Racing and Gaming administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says the audits did not turn up any issues. He says the facilities are facing an issue that has been common to most businesses. “We did hear some common themes during those presentations from the facilities many of the facilities had noted that they’re having a very difficult time finding employees in all segments of their operations,” Ohorilko says.

Ohorilko says they’ve had to adapt to the lack of staff. “Inability to find employees has caused situations where maybe restaurants would be closed on certain days or may be closed earlier than they would like, and so we’re still seeing a lot of issues from an employment standpoint,” he says.

Ohorilko says there are some areas where they cannot cut back. “It does put a strain on certain positions like security and in other areas where compliance is and so those are things that that commission continues to monitor and the industry is really still doing a good job given the circumstances,” according to Ohorilko.

The Racing and Gaming Commission reviewed the audit reports at their meeting last week.