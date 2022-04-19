Gift will help Southeastern Community College expand nursing program

Southeastern Community College in Burlington has received a $10 million grant for its nursing program, the single largest gift in the institution’s history.

SCC President Michael Ash says the funding will be distributed for the next five years to provide students with tuition assistance, as well as to help the college expand the nursing program.

Ash says, “The partnership with the hospital is going to provide us with some financial support that will help us with getting some additional staffing in place as well as some additional faculty.” The grant is coming from the Great River Health Foundation.

The college says labor market data shows more than 300 nursing positions are open every year within a 50-mile radius of Burlington.

(By Will Buss, Tri States Public Radio)